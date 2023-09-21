Autopsy Shocker: 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Cause of Death Revealed
It has been revealed that Angus Cloud — who sadly passed at age 25 — died of an accidental overdose.
On Thursday September 21, a news outlet reported that the Euphoria star had a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more in his system at the time of death.
The actor suffered acute intoxication from the combination of drugs, according to the Alameda County Coroner. One of those drugs included benzodiazepine.
As OK! previously reported, Cloud passed on July 31 after his mother called 911 around 11:30 a.m. to report a "possible overdose." Upon the arrival of authorities, the Oakland Police Department pronounced Cloud dead on scene.
Cloud's passing came shortly after he was said to be experiencing "severe suicidal thoughts" due to the death of his father about two months prior. The star reportedly could not handle the intense grief of losing his dad.
Cloud’s family released a statement about his passing.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," they penned.
"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the brood added.
"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," they concluded.
After the death of his father, Cloud flew to Ireland with his mother and twin sisters to scatter the patriarch's ashes on a 100-ace farm still owned by the family.
Friend Mick Gleeson opened up to a news outlet about how difficult the experience was for Cloud leading up to his overdose.
"He was just so traumatized that he could not attend. He was in a very bad way and in total shock. He was in such a fragile state and struggling with the death of his father," Gleeson stated. "He was like a rabbit caught in the headlights and was just unable to come to terms with his loss. I sat down with him and said he was now the man of the family, and he just could not handle it. He was a broken man."
"I think coming back to his father's place of birth and all that contained was just too much for him. He could not face the final goodbye to his father," another pal added. "It is awful that he felt so overcome that his own life has come to an end."
