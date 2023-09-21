OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Euphoria
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Autopsy Shocker: 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Cause of Death Revealed

angus cloud
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 21 2023, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

It has been revealed that Angus Cloud — who sadly passed at age 25 — died of an accidental overdose.

On Thursday September 21, a news outlet reported that the Euphoria star had a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more in his system at the time of death.

Article continues below advertisement
angus cloud
Source: MEGA

On the day of his death, Angus Cloud's mother called 911 after she found him without a pulse.

The actor suffered acute intoxication from the combination of drugs, according to the Alameda County Coroner. One of those drugs included benzodiazepine.

As OK! previously reported, Cloud passed on July 31 after his mother called 911 around 11:30 a.m. to report a "possible overdose." Upon the arrival of authorities, the Oakland Police Department pronounced Cloud dead on scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Cloud's passing came shortly after he was said to be experiencing "severe suicidal thoughts" due to the death of his father about two months prior. The star reportedly could not handle the intense grief of losing his dad.

Cloud’s family released a statement about his passing.

angus cloud
Source: mega

Angus Cloud was well known for his role as Fezco on 'Euphoria.'

Article continues below advertisement

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," they penned.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the brood added.

angus cloud
Source: MEGA

Angus Cloud's father died at the end of May.

Article continues below advertisement

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," they concluded.

MORE ON:
Euphoria

After the death of his father, Cloud flew to Ireland with his mother and twin sisters to scatter the patriarch's ashes on a 100-ace farm still owned by the family.

Friend Mick Gleeson opened up to a news outlet about how difficult the experience was for Cloud leading up to his overdose.

Article continues below advertisement
angus cloud
Source: MEGA

Angus Cloud was rumored to be having 'severe suicidal thoughts.'

"He was just so traumatized that he could not attend. He was in a very bad way and in total shock. He was in such a fragile state and struggling with the death of his father," Gleeson stated. "He was like a rabbit caught in the headlights and was just unable to come to terms with his loss. I sat down with him and said he was now the man of the family, and he just could not handle it. He was a broken man."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"I think coming back to his father's place of birth and all that contained was just too much for him. He could not face the final goodbye to his father," another pal added. "It is awful that he felt so overcome that his own life has come to an end."

TMZ reported on the cause of death.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.