Wayne Brady Explains How 'Hero' Robin Williams' Suicide Inspired Him to Come Out as Pansexual and Help Others With Mental Health

"I've been a fan of his since I was a child — of his imagination, of his love of life, of the spark that came into his eye whenever he created," the Whose Line Is It Anyway? lead shared. "It made me feel like I wanted to know what that feeling was like."

Brady recalled how during his youth, he sometimes had to spend days at a time in the hospital over lung and asthma issues, and on one occasion, his grandmother gifted him an action figure of Williams' alien character from Mork & Mindy. The toy helped him feel comfortable during overnight stays, and he shared that sentiment when he ran into the Mrs. Doubtfire star years later.