ABC Weatherman Rob Marciano Still 'Banned' From 'GMA' After 'He Made People Feel Uncomfortable' Last Year, Source Claims
Rob Marciano wants back on the set of Good Morning America after he's been "banned" from Times Square Studios for nearly one year.
The ABC weatherman was kicked out of the production site of the famed talk show after his behaviors made a female colleague and other staffers uncomfortable.
"He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return," a source spilled to a news publication on Sunday, March 19.
While specifics on the situation remain unknown, an additional insider revealed Marciano had displayed a great deal of anger issues at the time, as he was going through a divorce from his estranged wife, Eryn, who filed for divorce from her husband in June 2021. The separated spouses share two children — Madelynn, 10, and Mason, 4.
"He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events," the second source explained, noting GMA executive producer Simone Swink "still won’t allow him back in [the studio]."
"There were times when [Marciano] was very cranky and angry … unsavory behavior on his part. He was pulled off to deal with it and he’s been back," the insider continued of Marciano, who occasionally reports from the field for GMA and still stars on World News Tonight and other ABC gigs that film at different studios in NYC.
"She’s no-nonsense and is very serious. She’s focused on the work and wants to keep [her staff] focused and happy. She’s very protective of her team," they added.
Swink has been "running a very tight ship" ever since she was awarded her job after former executive producer Michael Corn was fired from his role following accusations he sexually assaulted two women at the network in 2021.
Marciano is eager for his "ban" to be revoked, however, Swink has remained "extra cautious" about doing so. "All he wants is his old job back, and to be allowed back in,” the first source admitted.
“Any decision made about the team is based first and foremost on protecting the culture and enabling our people to focus on the work of news-gathering — free of distraction," a third source concluded on the matter.
