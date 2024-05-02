Inside Fired 'GMA' Weatherman Rob Marciano's Feud With 'Nasty' Colleague Ginger Zee: 'She Brought Out the Worst in Him'
A yearslong feud between Rob Marciano and Ginger Zee has been revealed after Good Morning America’s weekend weatherman was fired from ABC News on Tuesday, April 30, over his alleged "anger management" issues.
Marciano reportedly clashed with Zee after taking over her weekend weather reporter slot in 2014.
At the time, Zee was promoted to be the daily GMA weatherwomen after chief meteorologist Sam Champion left the network for a gig at the Weather Channel.
Zee and Marciano’s workplace relationship was extremely rocky and remained a tension-filled problem for years, sources with knowledge about the newsroom environment spilled to a news publication on Wednesday, May 1.
While Marciano had a "hot temper" that ultimately left him jobless, Zee was just as "nasty" at times, the insider admitted.
The confidante confessed: "I think she brought out the worst in him. I’m not giving him a pass."
"It’s sad because they are two people who are really into the science of the weather, unfortunately their personalities didn’t work," the source continued. "She treated him as a beta and she was the alpha."
"But they were much more peers in terms of experience, more than Ginger was with Sam," the insider pointed out in reference to the dynamic between Champion and Zee before Marciano entered the ABC News scene.
Despite almost equivalent resumes, Zee immediately "pulled rank" when it came to assignments, as the source claimed: "Ginger is a know-it-all. If you say something she disagrees with, she references her Twitter followers, saying, 'You are wrong, my followers on Twitter loved it.'"
Marciano certainly didn’t have a better attitude, as his "body language and tone would [allegedly] change" during meetings with management as soon as he disagreed with a decision.
"If he was unhappy about something, you’d know it," the media executive revealed. "He lost his cool in meetings when he got news he didn’t like."
Marciano first joined ABC News for the weekend edition of Good Morning America in 2014 after previously working as an anchor for Entertainment Tonight and a CNN meteorologist for a decade prior.
While the 55-year-old has yet to comment publicly about his abrupt departure from the Disney-owned network, Marciano did emerge from his home for the first time since then on Thursday, May 2.
Marciano was caught by paparazzi outside of his Westchester County residence, though he avoided questions from reporters while making his way into his black Ford Bronco SUV, as seen in photos obtained by the news outlet.
