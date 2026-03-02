Weeping Savannah Guthrie and Family Visit Memorial for Missing Mom Nancy Outside of Her Arizona Home: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie broke cover to pay a visit to a memorial the public set up for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since February 1. On Monday, March 2, the Today star, her sister, Annie Guthrie, and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, stepped out with their arms around one another as they checked out the vigil located outside Nancy's Tucson, Ariz., home. All three of the relatives, as well as Savannah's brother, Camron Guthrie, have been cleared as suspects in Nancy's disappearance.

Source: @BrianEntin/x On Monday, March 2, Savannah Guthrie, her sister and her sibling's husband visited a memorial for Nancy Guthrie.

All three of them held yellow flowers in their hands as they looked at the tribute, which featured missing person signs of Nancy, posters with words of inspiration and dozens of other flowers. A woman could be heard weeping at certain points in a clip published by NewsNation.

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Savannah Guthrie, her sister Annie, and her brother-in-law Tommaso visit the memorial outside Nancy's house just now. pic.twitter.com/GPg0QZB21i — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 2, 2026 Source: @BrianEntin/x A woman could be heard sobbing as they laid their flowers down.

Nancy, 84, was last seen on the night of January 31. FBI recovered doorbell footage that showed a masked and armed man tampering with her doorbell camera, but they've yet to identify the suspect. However, they have concluded that some of the items the man was wearing, such as his backpack, are sold at Walmart — though that information hasn't brought them any new leads.

Source: @BrianEntin/x Nancy Guthrie's family members were cleared as suspects.

Authorities found drops of Nancy's blood near her front door as well as DNA inside her home, but since the DNA is "mixed," meaning it contains samples from more than one person, it could take months or even a year to get results. While Nancy's family has stated in Instagram videos that they're willing to pay the ransom fee the alleged kidnappers demanded, a deal was never made. Nancy's condition is not known, though it was revealed she has a pacemaker and takes daily medication.

Savannah Guthrie Is Offering a $1 Million Reward

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Police have not yet identified a suspect in Nancy's disappearance.

Savannah recently acknowledged her mother may no longer be alive, but she's still desperate for her return home. "We know that millions of you have been praying. So many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe," she shared. "We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. Hope against hope, as my sister, says, 'We are blowing on the embers of hope.'"

Source: pima county sheriff's department Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of January 31.