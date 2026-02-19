New 'Chilling' Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note 'Graphically Describes the Consequences' If Savannah Guthrie's Family Doesn't Pay Up
More details about the latest ransom note sent regarding the kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, are being uncovered.
TMZ's Harvey Levin appeared on the Wednesday, February 18, episode of CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront to dish on what was said in the letter they received earlier this week.
The Note Is 'Graphic and Chilling'
Levin admitted this note "is a little more graphic and chilling. The previous one was also pretty chilling, but the way this is described is more so." He also called it "really sophisticated," admitting, "I had to get someone to help translate it for me."
The reporter explained that unlike the prior notes, this one demanded money in a cryptocurrency different than Bitcoin.
"The money will automatically go into this account if certain things happen. It actually involves the media, too, in terms of what the media puts out," he spilled. "But it’s a very sophisticated way of doing it where one thing triggers another, [which] triggers another. It’s beyond my level of knowledge."
"The amount they’re asking for in this different type of currency is roughly the same as the amount in the first ransom note, the equivalent of $6 million. They graphically describe the consequences if they’re not paid," Levin continued.
Is Nancy Guthrie Still Alive?
While the message didn't confirm if Nancy is still alive, he said it was insinuated.
"By inference, they do. They don’t say it directly, but by inference, they do, in terms of consequences," Levin replied when asked if they provided proof of life.
The state of Nancy's physical health is unknown, though drops of her blood were found near the front door of her Tucson, Ariz., home. It was also revealed that she has a pacemaker and takes daily medication.
Authorities Expand Search to Mexico
As OK! reported, after TMZ contacted the FBI about the latest message, they connected with authorities in Mexico, as they believe Nancy may have been taken across the border.
However, police think it's "unlikely" that she was taken there directly after her alleged kidnapping, which occurred in the early morning hours of February 1.
So far, Border Patrol cameras haven't offered any leads.
The FBI Released Photos of the Suspect
Authorities do not have any suspects other than the masked man who was seen disabling Nancy's doorbell camera the day she went missing.
Investigators believe he may have purchased his jacket or Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack at a local Walmart, prompting them to look into surveillance footage from nearby stores.
Sheriff Chris Nanos admitted they are still "stuck" on a motive other than money, which the suspect didn't seem eager to receive, as after their first ransom demand, Savannah said she was willing to pay — but no deal was eve made.
"Is it really for money, or is it revenge for something?" he asked in a recent interview. "This is somebody who's disappeared from the face of the earth, and now we have a camera that says here's the person who did this."