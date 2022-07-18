Wendy Nguyen Reveals How Embracing The 'Newborn Sleep Roller-Coaster' Has Alleviated Her Postpartum Anxiety & Given Her Confidence As A Mother

Nguyen originally thought she would be part of the fashion world, but after quitting her job, she is fulfilled with all of her creative projects.

"I hope to continue to work in the creative field, whether that’s fashion, photography, interior design and such. I’m currently working on a few new projects, including launching a collaboration clothing line this fall, and I hope to continue expanding my brand beyond the online space in the coming years," she gushes.

What's even better is that she'll have her daughter along for the ride, as she loves "doing life with her."

"I love spending every moment with her, and when she’s asleep, I miss her. Some of our favorite activities are music time with dad and just showing her the world!" she exclaims.