Wendy Williams Brings Camera Crew & Entourage To Famous NYC Eatery As She Films Top Secret Project
Wendy Williams stunned diners at a famed NYC restaurant on Tuesday, February 21.
The former host of The Wendy Williams Show stopped in at Fresco by Scotto for dinner equipped with her team and an entire film crew in tow, making it seem as if she's working on a top secret project for her big media return.
"Basically it was a regular night . . . and then all of the sudden the Wendy Williams train arrived," an eyewitness spilled about her Big Apple appearance. “She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set . . . approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show.”
“One of the ‘scenes’ was Wendy having dinner with a friend. Wendy came into the dining room with her big personality waving at all the guests, like they were extras in her movie," the inside source spilled.
The former radio jockey shared a clip of herself leaving the get together with paparazzi capturing her every move. “Dinner with the TEAM!” she captioned the video posted to "The Wendy Williams Experience" Instagram account.
Despite speculation she has another project in the works, Williams' crew is gearing up for her highly anticipated comeback to the spotlight via her new podcast, which comes after the mogul was sidelined from her namesake talk show in 2021 due to multiple health issues.
Williams has navigated many other personal hurdles in the past few years; in fact, the New Jersey native spent time in a Malibu rehabilitation facility last year for alcohol addiction and ongoing medical troubles.“Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, confirmed after she returned home to New York.
“She wants to say 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers,'” she noted, adding that Williams says she's “‘back and better than ever.’”
