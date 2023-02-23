Wendy Williams Brings Camera Crew & Entourage To Famous NYC Eatery As She Films Top Secret Project

"Basically it was a regular night . . . and then all of the sudden the Wendy Williams train arrived," an eyewitness spilled about her Big Apple appearance. “She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set . . . approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show.”

“One of the ‘scenes’ was Wendy having dinner with a friend. Wendy came into the dining room with her big personality waving at all the guests, like they were extras in her movie," the inside source spilled.