Wendy Williams Spotted Out With Mystery Man During Romantic Evening In NYC

Talk show icon Wendy Williams proved she is seemingly doing well this week, showing off some new arm candy during a night out in New York City.

On Tuesday, December 13, the daytime TV legend enjoyed an evening on the town with an unknown younger man, the pair walking hand-in-hand as they strolled through the Big Apple.

Williams and her companion kept it cozy while braving the city’s frigid December temperatures, the former DJ rocking her signature high-glam style, layering a graphic hoodie and form-fitting black pants underneath an ankle-length, cherry red, puffer jacket. The star completed the look with a pair of furry black boots and a black Gucci bag, embroidered with the word “Love” and several floral details.