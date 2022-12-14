Wendy Williams Spotted Out With Mystery Man During Romantic Evening In NYC
Talk show icon Wendy Williams proved she is seemingly doing well this week, showing off some new arm candy during a night out in New York City.
On Tuesday, December 13, the daytime TV legend enjoyed an evening on the town with an unknown younger man, the pair walking hand-in-hand as they strolled through the Big Apple.
Williams and her companion kept it cozy while braving the city’s frigid December temperatures, the former DJ rocking her signature high-glam style, layering a graphic hoodie and form-fitting black pants underneath an ankle-length, cherry red, puffer jacket. The star completed the look with a pair of furry black boots and a black Gucci bag, embroidered with the word “Love” and several floral details.
Williams’ mystery man opted for a much more casual look while hitting the town with the reality TV alum, donning a black hoodie and dark blue jeans underneath what appeared to be a shearling-lined leather jacket. He completed the look with a cheeky wintertime accessory, rocking a beanie emblazoned with the word “sex."
The TV personality’s night out comes days after the legal drama surrounding son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s living situation first made headlines last week.
Over the summer, the 22-year-old, whom Williams shares with ex-husband Kevin Hunter, got the boot from his luxe $2 million Miami, Fla., apartment after allegedly failing to paying rent, court documents claim.
Though the media maven’s son purportedly ponied up $100,000 for the first year upfront, he seemingly skipped out on the $70,000 of monthly rent he has owed since February.
Hunter Jr. shortly followed suit, citing his financial situation and his mother’s health as why he was not able to make these payments.
“All of this happened suddenly and all of the financial support that she always gave me stopped, including my housing,” he explained, noting that the circumstances surrounding his mothers’ health changed “very quickly and unexpectedly.”
“Even though my name is on the lease, my mom was paying, and for medical and legal reasons, she has not been able to pay the rent for the past months since the 1 year lease ended and the court has controlled her finances,” he continued.