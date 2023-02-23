Wendy Williams Comes Out Of Hiding For Wild Night Out Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Podcast Return
Wendy Williams is stepping out on the town!
The former daytime diva resurfaced in New York City on Tuesday, February 21, to grab a bite to eat at the swanky eatery Fresco By Scotto with both her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, and manager, Will Selby, in tow as they gear up for the launch of her highly anticipated podcast, "The Wendy Williams Experience."
In the photos exclusively obtained by OK!, Williams, who wore a cropped fur Louis Vuitton coat, denim shorts and fishnet stockings, looked as chic as ever while clutching her security guard's arm as she exited the famed restaurant.
The fun-filled outing comes as The Wendy Williams Show alum has been gearing up to dive back into her career after being sidelined from her purple chair in 2021 due to ongoing health issues. Her namesake talk show was later taken over by Sherri Shepherd, with the title changed to Sherri.
Williams has overcome many obstacles in the past few years, even entering a wellness facility last year in Malibu for alcohol addiction and overall health issues.
“We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," Zanotti exclusively told OK! upon her return home, adding how she was "excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”
- Judge Shuts Down Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter's Request For Alimony Payments To Resume: Report
- Wendy Williams Rarely Leaves NYC Penthouse As Career & Financial Hardships Worsen, She's 'Sad And Lonely': Source
- Wendy Williams' Worried Friends Claim Embattled TV Personality Never Talks About Work, Rants About 'Being Single'
“She wants to say 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers,'” the statement continued, emphasizing how Williams is “back and better than ever."
"I can tell you that she's getting much better. She's gotten much better and she's stronger," an insider spilled of her time taking care of herself at the treatment center. "She's more understandable and intelligible than she was."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former radio DJ's ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, also voiced his support for Williams at the time. "She is getting the help that she needs. And hopefully, you know, she'll come out of this swinging," the former producer, who she split from in 2019, said in an emotional Instagram Live. "I know she's got it in her."