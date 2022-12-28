'Happy To Be Here!': Wendy Williams Glows As She Debuts New Merchandise & Teases Podcast Return — See Photos!
Wendy Williams is looking refreshed and better than ever for the holidays!
On Saturday, December 24, The Wendy Williams Show alum took to Instagram to tease her highly anticipated podcast "The Wendy Experience" while showing off her new merchandise line featuring her infamous taglines.
"Tis the season for the winter, don't forget to catch your favorite Wendy experience merchandise, I am just happy to be here and just happy to be here," a glowing Williams said in the video to her loyal followers.
"Wendy lovers! "Wendy's back," the video shared to the account's Instagram Story teased along with clips from her former talk show.
"Wendy loves her fans and creatively keeping them engaged," the former daytime diva's publicist Shawn Zanotti exclusively tells OK! about her latest venture.
The exciting new project comes after a rocky year for Williams, who spent time at a Malibu treatment facility for severe alcohol addiction.
"Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues. She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with ‘The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" Zanotti confirmed to OK! at the time. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."
Luckily, the former radio DJ seemed to be doing better than ever and recently made her first public appearance post-rehab at the WBLS' Circle of Sisters event in New York City in November, where she was greeted to "rounds of applause, gratitude and praise," according to her rep.
"I can tell you that she's getting much better. She's gotten much better and she's stronger," an insider said of Williams' current state. "She's more understandable and intelligible than she was."
The Think Like A Man star has continued to battle multiple health struggles including Graves' disease, COVID-19, mental health issues and lymphedema, which lead her to be sidelined from her namesake talk show in 2021.