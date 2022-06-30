An insider revealed the daytime diva "knows that right now she doesn't have to work another day in her life if she doesn't choose to," so instead, Williams is "looking forward to starting new chapters in her life by diving into new business endeavors, investing, continuing on her health journey, her family and other big deals that come in daily."

The biggest destination on her journey? Finding a partner to spend her life with. "Wendy wants to fall in love and knows that’s exactly what she deserves after dedicating 37 years of her life to radio and television," the source continued.