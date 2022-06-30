Love On Top!Wendy Williams Putting Career Aside To Focus On Finding Love: 'She Knows Exactly What She Deserves'
Wendy Williams has made peace with the ending of The Wendy Williams Show. The former radio jockey, 57, has reportedly been embracing life after years spent in media and is now setting her focus on finding love.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Williams "is OK with everything that has happened up until this point with the show," and has been "extremely happy and focused on new beginnings and being in the most amazing position in life."
An insider revealed the daytime diva "knows that right now she doesn't have to work another day in her life if she doesn't choose to," so instead, Williams is "looking forward to starting new chapters in her life by diving into new business endeavors, investing, continuing on her health journey, her family and other big deals that come in daily."
The biggest destination on her journey? Finding a partner to spend her life with. "Wendy wants to fall in love and knows that’s exactly what she deserves after dedicating 37 years of her life to radio and television," the source continued.
"She deserves everything she wants and she is looking forward to getting exactly that," the insider close to Williams dished.
As OK! previously reported, the Think Like A Man star recently mixed business and pleasure when she recruited former flame Will Selby, a.k.a. "Big Will," to manager her career. The former jeweler was first linked to Williams in 2020.
The television personality also recently sat down for her first interview in months, were she explained how she and Will are working together in the next phase of her career. "Yes, Will [Selby] and I are in partnership — Will did all of this for me," she explained.
"Will and I, our partnership and the beginning of what we're going to do — podcasts will be with certain person and then we will continue podcasts, and honestly, I don't know what a podcast is. I can live for the rest of my life doing absolutely nothing, I can't wait to fall in love," she added.