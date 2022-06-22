The Wendy Williams Show's production company, Debmar-Mercury, confirmed earlier this month that the show would be coming to an end after Williams first stepped back from the long-running series in September 2021 due to multiple health complications.

In light of the finale airing, Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, slammed the production company for concluding the show without paying the star the respect she deserves.

"There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn't happen," Hunter, who was a co-creator of the show, declared in a statement. "I know the blood, sweat and tears that went into making the show such a success, [and] I am not happy with the way the show is going out on a personal level and I am truly sorry that the show's fans have to see it go down the way that it is."