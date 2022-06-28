Wendy Williams' New Manager Is Will Selby, TV Star Was Romantically Linked To Him After Divorce
Now that The Wendy Williams Show has wrapped, it seems like Wendy Williams is moving on — and Will Selby, a.k.a. "Big Will," the celebrity jeweler who was previously linked to the star in 2020, is her new manager, Radar confirmed on Tuesday, June 28.
The diamond guru told the outlet that he will now be representing Williams going forward.
The duo were first linked one month after the New Jersey native finalized her divorce from Kevin Hunter. "He sent his car for me ... dinner in pursuit," she teased on social media.
Afterwards, the two walked a red carpet together, fueling rumors they were an item.
Ever since it was announced that Sherri Shepherd will take over Williams' top slot, the Dancing With the Stars alum and Selby have been thinking about her next move, which includes a podcast.
Selby told TMZ that Williams has already spoken to Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe about being guests. The focus will be to talk to some of Williams' favorite artists, but she's not opposed to bringing on the Kardashians or even the controversial Trump family.
In mid-June, the last episode of The Wendy Williams Show aired on TV, but the mom-of-one, who has been sick over the past few years, was not in the audience to take in the last few moments.
"I know Wendy is incredibly hurt right now. Last week was a tough week for her," a source spilled to The Sun after the finale concluded Friday, June 17. "It's just horrible how everything ended."
"Imagine if this was your baby that you've built all these years. How would you take it?" the source continued. "And it is everywhere and it's viral that it's all over and it's in your face — of course, she is hurt."
In addition to a potential podcast, Williams is adamant on returning to the small screen in some capacity.
"I'm very comfortable. My partners with the show, everybody's ready. Give me about three months," the Think Like A Man star said. "There are private things that I have to deal with and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing."