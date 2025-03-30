Wendy Williams Is Being 'Patient' and 'Staying Positive' as She Waits for New Cognitive Health Test: She’s 'in It to Win It'
Wendy Williams is keeping her head up as she fights for her guardianship to end and awaits a new cognitive health test.
“It’s [a] frustrating and long running process, she’s been told she has to be patient, which is hard but she’s staying positive,” a source dished. “A new evaluation will have to take place, it’s at the discretion of her guardians but eventually it does have to happen, they can only hold out for so long and she’s been promised it will happen in due time.”
Despite the seemingly uphill battle, the insider noted she’s “hanging on” and is “in it to win it.”
“She’s trying to manage her expectations as far as how soon this will happen and trying not to get her hopes up that it will be tomorrow,” they added, “but she is making tentative plans for herself as to what she will do when she gets out, so the good thing is she’s seeing this as a sure thing, and that’s given her a huge boost.”
The source shared one thing that’s kept her going — the “outpouring of support from fans and her family who are working tirelessly to get her out of that h--- hole has given her a real jolt in the arm.”
Williams, who is currently being held under a guardianship by a woman named Sabrina Morrissey at the helm, has been kept in a memory unit in an assisted living facility, even though she’s insisted there is nothing wrong with her.
As OK! reported, the former talk show host appeared via phone on The View on March 14. “At this time in my life, I want to terminate guardianship and move on with my life if that’s possible at all,” she boldly declared.
It has been reported Williams was diagnosed with a serious condition, but she refuted that in an appearance on Charlamagne Tha God’s “The Breakfast Club” podcast on February 6.
“I don’t have frontotemporal dementia, you know what I’m saying?” Williams asserted. “It’s disgusting. That is a very rare thing for anybody to have. You understand what I’m saying?”
She also insisted she is “not incapacitated” and “not a baby.”
On February 5, as OK! shared, Morrissey told the judge overseeing Williams’ case it would be “prudent for [her] to undergo a new medical evaluation that will involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field."
Even though Morrissey requested a medical reevaluation, she doesn’t think anything will change in terms of where things stand with Williams.
Her guardianship is currently the subject of an investigation by the New York Police Department and Adult Protective Services.