Wendy Williams Is Being 'Patient' and 'Staying Positive' as She Waits for New Cognitive Health Test: She’s 'in It to Win It'

Wendy Williams is being 'patient' and 'staying positive' as she waits for a new cognitive health test, according to a source.

Wendy Williams is keeping her head up as she fights for her guardianship to end and awaits a new cognitive health test.

“It’s [a] frustrating and long running process, she’s been told she has to be patient, which is hard but she’s staying positive,” a source dished. “A new evaluation will have to take place, it’s at the discretion of her guardians but eventually it does have to happen, they can only hold out for so long and she’s been promised it will happen in due time.”

Despite the seemingly uphill battle, the insider noted she’s “hanging on” and is “in it to win it.”

“She’s trying to manage her expectations as far as how soon this will happen and trying not to get her hopes up that it will be tomorrow,” they added, “but she is making tentative plans for herself as to what she will do when she gets out, so the good thing is she’s seeing this as a sure thing, and that’s given her a huge boost.”