Wendy Williams Insists She Doesn't Have 'Fake' Frontotemporal Dementia, Calls Assertion 'Disgusting'
Wendy Williams appeared on Charlamagne Tha God’s “The Breakfast Club” podcast again on February 6, insisting nothing is wrong with her despite currently being held under a guardianship.
“I don’t have frontotemporal dementia, you know what I’m saying?” Williams asserted. “It’s disgusting. That is a very rare thing for anybody to have. You understand what I’m saying?”
The famous talk show host insisted she is “not incapacitated" and “not a baby.”
“It’s real,” she continued, describing the current sad status of her day-to-day life. “I’m on the fifth floor. And, you know, the fifth floor, as I told you — this is called the memory unit. It is for the people who live here that I guess don’t remember anything at all. You know, they’re older. And I don’t care if they’re my age group, you know what I’m saying? Clearly— like who are these people? Why am I here?”
As OK! previously reported, on February 5, Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, told the judge overseeing her case it would be “prudent for [Wendy] to undergo a new medical evaluation that will involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field."
Morrissey requested this via Roberta Kaplan, the lawyer handling Williams’ lawsuit against A&E regarding the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?.
The former Wendy Williams Show host addressed the lawsuit on “The Breakfast Club.”
“I guess for Lifetime A&E, I stand to win all that money, so I’m supposed to be a blubbering idiot,” she said of the litigation, which Morrissey requested be paused while Willams undergoes a new medical evaluation.
“It’s disgusting that I have a fake frontotemporal dementia,” Williams added. “It’s fake!”
On January 16, the Ask Wendy author gave her first interview in quite some time to Charlamagne Tha God.
During the call, Willams explained she was “trapped” in the conservatorship she’s currently under.
“For the last three years I’ve spent my birthday by myself,” Williams sadly explained. “I would rather spend my birthday by myself than open the door and spend my birthday with the people on this floor ... this is what is called emotional abuse. I feel like I'm in prison. I am definitely isolated.”
Even though Morrissey requested a medical reevaluation, she doesn’t believe anything will change in terms of where things stand with Williams.
In the wake of Williams reemerging with interviews, a “Free Wendy” movement has grown steam. Her brother is selling merchanidse with that slogan to raise funds to get her back to her family in Florida and out of the guardianship. A GoFundMe — entitled “Support Wendy Williams' Fight for Independence” — was also started by her family. To date, over $45,000 has been raised in support of the cause.