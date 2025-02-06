Wendy Williams Insists She Doesn't Have 'Fake' Frontotemporal Dementia, Calls Assertion 'Disgusting'

“I don’t have frontotemporal dementia, you know what I’m saying?” Williams asserted. “It’s disgusting. That is a very rare thing for anybody to have. You understand what I’m saying?”

The famous talk show host insisted she is “not incapacitated" and “not a baby.”

“It’s real,” she continued, describing the current sad status of her day-to-day life. “I’m on the fifth floor. And, you know, the fifth floor, as I told you — this is called the memory unit. It is for the people who live here that I guess don’t remember anything at all. You know, they’re older. And I don’t care if they’re my age group, you know what I’m saying? Clearly— like who are these people? Why am I here?”