Wendy Williams' Guardian Pushes for New Medical Evaluation, Says She's 'Not Incapacitated' From Dementia

Roberta Kaplan is one of the lawyers who has been handling Williams’ conservatorship in its lawsuit against A&E regarding the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?.

This is who Morrissey requested the reevaluation through, and, additionally, she asked for the lawsuit — which she claims they’re only pursuing for Williams’ benefit — to temporarily be paused while her client undergoes the evaluation.

She doesn’t seem to believe anything will change, noting in her letter to the judge: “The Guardian has no interest in pursuing litigation in the extremely unlikely event that the new medical examination finds that [Wendy] somehow now has the mental capacity to direct the A&E matter."

Additionally, in her message, she explained the diagnosis of her client was determined by medical professionals at the Weill Cornell Medical Center, adding that Justice Sokoloff was the one who found Williams to be “incapacitated” in the first place.