Wendy Williams' Guardian Pushes for New Medical Evaluation, Says She's 'Not Incapacitated' From Dementia
Former talk show host Wendy Williams swears she doesn’t have frontotemporal dementia, but her guardian wants her to prove it.
According to TMZ, Sabrina Morrissey, Williams’ court-appointed guardian, told the judge overseeing her case she would like her to undergo a new medical evaluation to determine her condition.
She is requesting this due to her wanting to be transparent about Williams’ health struggles and noted it “would be prudent for [Wendy] to undergo a new medical evaluation that will involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field."
Roberta Kaplan is one of the lawyers who has been handling Williams’ conservatorship in its lawsuit against A&E regarding the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?.
This is who Morrissey requested the reevaluation through, and, additionally, she asked for the lawsuit — which she claims they’re only pursuing for Williams’ benefit — to temporarily be paused while her client undergoes the evaluation.
She doesn’t seem to believe anything will change, noting in her letter to the judge: “The Guardian has no interest in pursuing litigation in the extremely unlikely event that the new medical examination finds that [Wendy] somehow now has the mental capacity to direct the A&E matter."
Additionally, in her message, she explained the diagnosis of her client was determined by medical professionals at the Weill Cornell Medical Center, adding that Justice Sokoloff was the one who found Williams to be “incapacitated” in the first place.
On February 5, Williams spoke out on Charlamagne Tha God’s “The Breakfast Club” podcast and insisted she does not want to pursue this lawsuit and wants to work with Lifetime again. She claimed the litigation was filed by Morrissey and she doesn’t agree with it. Additionally, she reiterated on the show she doesn’t have frontotemporal dementia and that she is not incapacitated.
As OK! reported, Kaplan has previously insisted that, regardless of any public appearance Wiliams has made, she is still ill. She asserted her clients’ diagnosis is why the New York court found her incapable of making “legal and financial decisions” in the first place. Additionally, she noted Williams has some “good days,” which is what has allegedly made her sound lucid in some recent interviews.
In a conversation with CNN alum Don Lemon in January 2024 on his “The Don Lemon Show” podcast, Williams described her current life as “ridiculous.” “For three years of my life… I’m isolated,” she stated. “I feel like I’m in prison. I can’t go out. All I can do is look at the window.”