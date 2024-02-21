Wendy Williams Is in a Facility to Address Cognitive Issues After Downward Spiral: 'She Is in a Healing Place Emotionally'
After a trailer for Wendy Williams' new documentary dropped, people were shocked to see the former talk show host in such a bad place — but now it appears she is finally getting the help as she needs.
According to Williams' sister Wanda Finnie and niece Alex Finnie, she's in an unknown facility to address her cognitive issues.
"I spoke with her yesterday and I speak with her very regularly when she reaches out to me. She is, from what I understand, in a wellness, healing type of environment," Wanda said in a new interview.
"We cannot reach out to her, but she can reach out to us. And she is in a healing place emotionally. She's not the person that you see in this film," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, the New Jersey native, 59, made headlines when fans saw her struggling in Lifetime's shocking new documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?
"I'm proud of my aunt for taking control of her narrative because my aunt has always been such a public person and has been an open book, and we've all seen the images over the last few months and really few years of what has been like a spiral for my aunt," Alex said of the star. "So for her to actually put her voice in here and take ownership of what's happened, where she's at present day... I think it's powerful."
- Wendy Williams 'Excited About The Road Ahead' After Returning Home From Wellness Facility, Rep Says
- Wendy Williams Is 'Stable' & 'Fighting,' Her Brother Says After Daytime TV Icon Was Hospitalized For 'Psychiatric Services': 'It's Not Easy'
- Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation, Staff Reportedly Concerned About Show's Return
The mom-of-one is open about her financial woes and her talk show ending in the series, which premieres on February 24.
"Wendy loved doing the show,” a production source said of the series, which was canceled in June 2022 after 13 years. "Losing it just broke her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though they don't know everything going on behind-the-scenes, Alex and Wanda think she is getting better and better.
"I don't know what is working, but I do know that when she did reach out to me, it was a person who is remarkably different than what we see in that documentary," said Wanda.
"She sounds really great," Alex added. "To hear my aunt now in terms of just how clear she is, just how focused she is on the importance of family and the reality in terms of facing and understanding where she's at physically and mentally and emotionally, it is like a 180."