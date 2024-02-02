'I Have No Money': Wendy Williams Sobs Over Dwindling Finances in Shocking New Documentary Trailer — Watch

"Since I was six years old, all I wanted was to be famous," Williams explains in the since-deleted clip originally published on Thursday, February 1.

The former host of The Wendy Williams Show's son, Kevin Hunter Jr., appears in the doc to help explain the rocky period in his mom's life after leaving her beloved chat series in 2021. "She's done a really good job at making it seem like everything's OK," the 23-year-old said. "But in reality, there's something wrong going on."

"Have you seen a neurologist?" a producer asks Williams while she sits in the back of an SUV.

"To see if I'm crazy? Mhm," the former radio shock jock says about her mental state.