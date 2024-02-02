'I Have No Money': Wendy Williams Sobs Over Dwindling Finances in Shocking New Documentary Trailer — Watch
Wendy Williams has resurfaced in a new tell-all documentary.
In the shocking trailer for the upcoming Lifetime film, Where Is Wendy Williams, the former daytime diva, 59, opens up about her health and financial struggles after she stepped away from the spotlight.
"Since I was six years old, all I wanted was to be famous," Williams explains in the since-deleted clip originally published on Thursday, February 1.
The former host of The Wendy Williams Show's son, Kevin Hunter Jr., appears in the doc to help explain the rocky period in his mom's life after leaving her beloved chat series in 2021. "She's done a really good job at making it seem like everything's OK," the 23-year-old said. "But in reality, there's something wrong going on."
"Have you seen a neurologist?" a producer asks Williams while she sits in the back of an SUV.
"To see if I'm crazy? Mhm," the former radio shock jock says about her mental state.
In a bombshell confession, one of Williams' family members admits, "She was put in front of a judge and given a guardian. That was when they took her away from us."
"I have no money," the television star sobs as she clings tight to a pillow. "And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you."
During a bombshell moment in the preview, a male relative holds up a bottle of vodka and asks Williams if she drank all of it "today."
"Keep the bottle there," she instructs him.
Williams' niece Alex Finnie reveals to the production team how her aunt has kept "random people around," to which the former media mogul adds, "Stealing money from me."
As OK! previously reported, the Chicago actress' estate was reportedly handed over to financial guardian Sabrina Morrissey in 2022 after Wells Fargo froze Williams' accounts, suspecting she was the victim of "financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence."
"Her accounts are now handled between the guardian, Ms. Williams and the court," the insider claimed. "The court can eventually decide to give Wendy back full control over her accounts and end the guardianship — but that is up to the court."
"This isn't like a Britney Spears conservatorship — this is a financial guardian. This is someone who is watching over her finances, who is making sure that the decisions that are happening with her accounts are in her best interest," the source alleged. "When Wendy asks for something to happen, the guardian is making sure it is in her own financial best interest first. She doesn't have 100 percent control right now, that could all change depending on what the court decides."
It's unclear when the documentary will air.