Wendy Williams Returns to Instagram for the First Time in 6 Months After Bombshell Documentary Trailer Release

While speaking through tears, Williams admitted, "I have no money. And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you."

Many of the funny lady's family members appeared in the trailer, with one female relative claiming, "She was put in front of a judge and given a guardian. That was when they took her away from us."

Williams' niece Alex Finnie admitted to the production team that the television star kept "random people around," to which the mother-of-one replied, "Stealing money from me."