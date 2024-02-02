Wendy Williams Returns to Instagram for the First Time in 6 Months After Bombshell Documentary Trailer Release
Wendy Williams finally stepped back into the spotlight!
On Friday, February 2, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show, 59, returned to Instagram after a six-month hiatus and the release of the shocking trailer for her upcoming Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams.
"Welcome Everyone..." Williams penned in an Instagram Story shared to "The Wendy Experience" podcast account alongside a photo of herself posing in front of a bookshelf while wearing a long white dress and jean jacket.
The day prior, a preview of the daytime diva's tell-all film dropped, giving fans an inside look at the personal struggles Williams has endured since leaving her talk show in 2021.
"She's done a really good job at making it seem like everything's OK," her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., explained in the clip. "But in reality, there's something wrong going on."
"Have you seen a neurologist?" a producer candidly asked the former radio DJ.
"To see if I'm crazy? Mhm," William stated about her mental health.
While speaking through tears, Williams admitted, "I have no money. And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you."
Many of the funny lady's family members appeared in the trailer, with one female relative claiming, "She was put in front of a judge and given a guardian. That was when they took her away from us."
Williams' niece Alex Finnie admitted to the production team that the television star kept "random people around," to which the mother-of-one replied, "Stealing money from me."
As OK! previously reported, sources close to the former media mogul have been highly concerned about her well-being for a while. “Wendy does not have many real friends, but the few that are coming around are causing some concern for the people that do truly care about her,” an insider claimed. “The real concern is when she has people over [to] her house. She has jewelry and designer purses laying around.”
In 2022, Williams' estate was put in the hands of financial guardian Sabrina Morrissey after Wells Fargo froze her accounts, suspecting she was the victim of "financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence."
"Her accounts are now handled between the guardian, Ms. Williams and the court," a source alleged. "The court can eventually decide to give Wendy back full control over her accounts and end the guardianship — but that is up to the court."
"This isn't like a Britney Spears conservatorship — this is a financial guardian. This is someone who is watching over her finances, who is making sure that the decisions that are happening with her accounts are in her best interest," the insider noted. "When Wendy asks for something to happen, the guardian is making sure it is in her own financial best interest first. She doesn't have 100 percent control right now, that could all change depending on what the court decides."