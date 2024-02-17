Inside Wendy Williams' 'Disturbing' Life: TV Star Doesn’t Appear to 'Be in Control of Her Finances or Her Faculties'

"What the doc has done is reveal a disturbing look at her life. She doesn’t appear to be in control of her finances — or her faculties," a source spilled about the program.

As OK! previously reported, the trailer for the television event stunned the public as Williams gave a candid glimpse into her mental, financial and personal struggles.

"She's done a really good job at making it seem like everything's OK," her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., explained in the clip. "But in reality, there's something wrong going on."