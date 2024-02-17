Inside Wendy Williams' 'Disturbing' Life: TV Star Doesn’t Appear to 'Be in Control of Her Finances or Her Faculties'
Wendy Williams' upcoming documentary may shock her devoted fans.
According to insiders close to the former daytime diva, 59, the two-part Lifetime special will focus on the last few years of Williams' journey and give fans a peek into how her life has taken a devastating turn.
"What the doc has done is reveal a disturbing look at her life. She doesn’t appear to be in control of her finances — or her faculties," a source spilled about the program.
As OK! previously reported, the trailer for the television event stunned the public as Williams gave a candid glimpse into her mental, financial and personal struggles.
"She's done a really good job at making it seem like everything's OK," her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., explained in the clip. "But in reality, there's something wrong going on."
"I have no money," the former radio jockey sobbed as she hugged tight to a pillow. "And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you."
After years at the helm of the beloved talk show, Williams left her purple chair in July 2021 due to ongoing health issues. However, in the years that followed, the television personality's battle with alcohol and dwindling finances became an issue.
In 2022, financial guardian Sabrina Morrissey took over Williams' estate after Wells Fargo froze her accounts over what they felt was "financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence" of the New Jersey native.
"Her accounts are now handled between the guardian, Ms. Williams and the court," the insider claimed. "The court can eventually decide to give Wendy back full control over her accounts and end the guardianship — but that is up to the court."
According to one of Williams' family members in the preview for the documentary, one of her family members seemed to hint that the legal situation was not in the funny lady's best interest.
"She was put in front of a judge and given a guardian. That was when they took her away from us," the relative of Williams' stated.
"I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to," her 23-year-old child claimed last year. "As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I'm making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing. Because eventually, she's going to realize the craziness that's been going on."
