Wendy Williams Confesses She's Lost 'Freedom' to Do 'Virtually Anything' in 'Suffocating' Guardianship

The Ask Wendy author shared the memory unit — which she alleges is $18,000 a month — employs people who “pass around pills” and help people who can’t do basic functions, such as brushing their teeth or showering. For how expensive it is, she claims to only have a “bedroom and a bathroom and a window.”

“It's not just about being on this floor,” Williams continued. “It's about being in this building. It's about… I have been the ward for over three years… it's a long time… I mean, and I'm ready to get out of here. I'm ready to get out… and get out of the guardianship and… it's suffocating… it's very lonely.”

As OK! reported, Williams’ guardian pushed for a new medical evaluation amid her claims she doesn’t have frontotemporal dementia. Williams would have to undergo “comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field."

Williams — who was recently rumored to be signing paperwork to end her guardianship — addressed if she’s yet to take these tests.