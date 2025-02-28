Wendy Williams Confesses She's Lost 'Freedom' to Do 'Virtually Anything' in 'Suffocating' Guardianship
Wendy Williams spoke out in a new interview with a devastating update on her current guardianship situation.
“I don't have the freedom to do virtually anything,” Williams heartbreakingly confessed in a conversation on NewsNation's Banfield. “You know what I'm saying?”
She was recently allowed to go to the gym, which she described as “nice,” as she’s “always been a person who likes going to the gym.” The former talk show host is currently being held in a guardianship, which placed her in the memory unit of an assisted living facility. “And as far as where I am, I'm on the fifth floor,” Williams explained about where she currently resides. “They call it ‘the memory unit,’ so it's for people who don't remember anything… I’ve been here for almost a year now… this is very suffocating.”
The Ask Wendy author shared the memory unit — which she alleges is $18,000 a month — employs people who “pass around pills” and help people who can’t do basic functions, such as brushing their teeth or showering. For how expensive it is, she claims to only have a “bedroom and a bathroom and a window.”
“It's not just about being on this floor,” Williams continued. “It's about being in this building. It's about… I have been the ward for over three years… it's a long time… I mean, and I'm ready to get out of here. I'm ready to get out… and get out of the guardianship and… it's suffocating… it's very lonely.”
As OK! reported, Williams’ guardian pushed for a new medical evaluation amid her claims she doesn’t have frontotemporal dementia. Williams would have to undergo “comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field."
Williams — who was recently rumored to be signing paperwork to end her guardianship — addressed if she’s yet to take these tests.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I have not had the test with these two doctors… and one of the attorneys… I had to fire, so… the first thing I have to do is get an attorney,” she revealed. "I'm accused of having frontotemporal dementia… They accuse me of being incapacitated. So I would imagine that the best way to prove that I am not.. is to talk.” Specifically, the former Wendy Williams Show star explained she needs to “talk with people” in order to prove she does not have anything wrong with her.
“And it's like… speaking to… my family in Miami, that's great, you know what I’m saying, thanks," she elaborated. "Speaking to… people that I know in New York, that's great… I'm saying… when I first got involved… it was about my money… I'm saying, at Wells Fargo... and anyway. And that's how I got involved… with getting a guardian person… I’m saying, and at that time, that was great.”
At this current time, Williams is still being held under her guardianship and fighting for her freedom.