Wendy Williams Makes Rare Outing Amid Guardianship Drama and Health Woes

Article continues below advertisement

Wendy Williams stepped out for a rare public appearance amid her ongoing guardianship battle and health issues. The former Wendy Williams Show host, 62, was spotted enjoying a night out in New York City on Wednesday, September 30. Williams appeared in good spirits as she walked arm-in-arm with a male companion before having dinner at Carnegie Diner & Café in Times Square. In new photos, Williams rocked a colorful blue-and-gold jacket with short white shorts, completing her look with a black Hermès Birkin bag and bright red lipstick.

Article continues below advertisement

Wendy Williams Appeared in Good Spirits During Her NYC Outing

Source: MEGA Wendy Williams enjoyed a rare night out in NYC.

Williams smiled as she made her way through the Big Apple alongside her companion, who sported a black suit and white tie. The outing marked a rare public sighting of the TV personality, who has largely remained out of the spotlight in recent years. Williams' latest appearance comes as she continues challenging the court-appointed guardianship controlling aspects of her legal and financial affairs.

Article continues below advertisement

Wendy Williams Wants Out of Her Guardianship

Source: MEGA The former daytime talk show host has continued fighting to end the court-appointed guardianship she's been under since 2022.

Williams has repeatedly made clear that she wants the guardianship terminated. Her attorney, Joe Tacopina, has also publicly maintained that his client does not need to remain under the arrangement. Williams has been under a court-appointed guardianship since 2022. The former daytime television host has continued pushing for greater independence while living in an assisted living facility.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Wendy Williams Has Faced Questions About Her Health

Source: MEGA Wendy Williams' health has remained a major subject of discussion as she seeks greater independence.

Williams' health has also remained at the center of her ongoing legal situation. According to TMZ, Williams underwent a mental capacity evaluation last year that reportedly resulted in another diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. Williams has publicly disputed aspects of the characterization of her condition and has continued advocating for the end of her guardianship. The latest sighting comes months after she was photographed in Florida while attending her father's funeral earlier this year.

Wendy Williams' Guardian Recently Settled a Legal Battle

Source: MEGA Wendy Williams' guardian recently settled a separate legal battle surrounding the documentary 'Where Is Wendy Williams?'