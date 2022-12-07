Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Thrown Out $2 Million Miami Apartment After Not Paying Rent

Wendy Williams' son was recently tossed from his luxurious Miami apartment.

According to court documents, Kevin Hunter Jr. was evicted from the two million dollar building in Florida this summer after failing to pay the $70,000 monthly rent since February.

The legal complaint showed that the 22-year-old paid $100,000 upfront for the first year of the apartment — but failed to follow up.

