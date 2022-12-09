Permanent Financial Guardian Sabrina Morrissey Takes Control of Wendy Williams' Estate, Cuts Off Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter & Son: Report

Although the decision to hand over control was a difficult one, the source noted that Williams does "still have a voice and she still has a say" when it comes to the money made by her empire.

"This isn't like a Britney Spears conservatorship — this is a financial guardian. This is someone who is watching over her finances, who is making sure that the decisions that are happening with her accounts are in her best interest," the insider close to the Think Like A Man star explained.

"When Wendy asks for something to happen, the guardian is making sure it is in her own financial best interest first," the source continued. "She doesn't have 100 percent control right now, that could all change depending on what the court decides."

