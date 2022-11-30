Wendy Williams Appears Wobbly On Her Feet While Holding Onto The Arm Of A Young Mystery Man
Wendy Williams has been getting assistance from a very handsome young man! On Tuesday, November 29, the media mogul stepped out of her luxurious New York City apartment arm-in-arm with an anonymous male companion.
Williams, who appeared to be wobbly on her feet, wore an army green jacket and a pair of her signature furry boots as her long caramel locks covered her face for the trip outside her penthouse.
The former radio jockey's appearance comes as documents revealed Williams was completely cut off from her $10 million annual salary at The Wendy Williams Show in October of 2021, after multiple health issues side-lined her from returning to the daytime series.
According to legal documents, her former husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., filed to have his monthly payments from his famous ex, which were agreed to in their divorce, resume once again. As Williams' lawyers have pushed back on the request, the exact date the Think Like A Man star was no longer being paid for the namesake talk show was disclosed.
"On October 15, of 2021 plaintiff was informed by Talk WW that her contract was being suspended and that no compensation shall accrue or be payable to plaintiff for the duration of plaintiff's disability and incapacity," her attorney responded in legal papers to Hunter's motion.
Williams' legal representative went on to highlight the former couple's divorce settlement, which reiterated the conditions of the payments.
"If, for any reason, [Plaintiffs] contract with Talk WW is not renewed and/or is otherwise suspended, canceled or terminated and [Plaintiff] does not have any other television show being aired and paying her an equivalent salary, [Defendant] understands and agrees that all Severance Payment shall be subject to either termination or modification," the documents stated.
Williams left her daily chat show due to multiple health issues during the summer of 2021, before being replaced by Sherri Shepherd. Most recently, the New Jersey native checked into a Malibu rehabilitation facility for severe alcohol addiction.
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Williams and a male companion.
The Sun obtained the legal documents regarding Hunter's request to have Williams resume payments.