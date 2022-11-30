Wendy Williams Appears Wobbly On Her Feet While Holding Onto The Arm Of A Young Mystery Man

Wendy Williams has been getting assistance from a very handsome young man! On Tuesday, November 29, the media mogul stepped out of her luxurious New York City apartment arm-in-arm with an anonymous male companion.

Williams, who appeared to be wobbly on her feet, wore an army green jacket and a pair of her signature furry boots as her long caramel locks covered her face for the trip outside her penthouse.

WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHAB