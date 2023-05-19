Wendy Williams Pulls Out of $25,000 Appearance at Atlanta Women's Expo Due to Health Concerns

The last minute cancelation has made people close to the media mogul worried about her declining health. "There have been questions about if Wendy was well enough to do it, and there was pushing by some to get her to Atlanta and to put her on that stage," an insider claimed.

"Wendy's ability to perform has been rocky at best. She can put together a sentence one day but not the next," the source noted. "There have been serious questions recently about if she will ever get better."