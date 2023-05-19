Wendy Williams Pulls Out of $25,000 Appearance at Atlanta Women's Expo Due to Health Concerns
Wendy Williams is prioritizing her health over anything else.
The former host of The Wendy Williams Show backed out of an alleged $25,000 speaking engagement at the Saturday, May 20, Atlanta Women’s Expo, reportedly due to continuing medical issues.
"We regretfully have to inform you that Wendy Williams would not be appearing at The Ultimate Women's Expo in Atlanta on May 20th, 2023," Williams' rep Shawn Zanotti and the event's publicist Jane Sands said in an exclusive joint statement to OK!. "It was with great consideration that we felt it was best for Wendy to join the Ultimate Women's Expo at a later date. We look forward to releasing those details when they are confirmed. We are grateful to the Grammy award winning R&B artist, Monica, for being a great addition as the Keynote speaker in Wendy's absence. Can't wait to see you soon!"
The last minute cancelation has made people close to the media mogul worried about her declining health. "There have been questions about if Wendy was well enough to do it, and there was pushing by some to get her to Atlanta and to put her on that stage," an insider claimed.
"Wendy's ability to perform has been rocky at best. She can put together a sentence one day but not the next," the source noted. "There have been serious questions recently about if she will ever get better."
- Andy Cohen Reveals Wendy Williams Pitched Herself To Join 'RHONY' Cast: 'The Conversation Didn’t Go Anywhere'
- Sherri Shepherd Fires Former 'Wendy Williams Show' Producers in Order to Bring in 'Fresh Energy,' Insiders Reveal
- Wendy Williams Is 'Gearing Up' For Secret Filming Project After Long Career Break, Rep Spills
Williams' road to wellness has been rocky as she has battled lymphedema, Graves' disease, severe alcohol addiction — which she sought treatment for last year — and multiple bouts of COVID.
To make matters worse, people in the New Jersey native's inner circle have voiced their thoughts on the kind of people Williams has been surrounding herself with. “Wendy does not have many real friends, but the few that are coming around are causing some concern for the people that do truly care about her,” a source explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Wendy is not in the best state of mind," the source explained, "so unfortunately people will take advantage of that."
The Sun spoke to sources close to Williams about her health.