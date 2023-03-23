Wendy Williams Declares Her Podcast Is Canceled As Friends Struggle To Figure Out If Any Of Her Career Claims Are 'Based In Reality,' Spills Source
Wendy Williams reportedly spilled to friends that "The Wendy Experience Podcast" has been canceled following months of hyping up the long-awaited project.
The ailing former television host first announced the podcast last July and even dropped merchandise online for the then-upcoming show.
She followed up the announcement in November 2022 by insisting the podcast would debut within the "next few weeks." However, as of now, her website's link to the section that previously detailed the podcast no longer works.
"It's strange, because she is saying there is no podcast, but is also telling people she's going to return to TV," a source dished on Williams' increasingly bizarre behavior concerning her stalled career. "It's hard to figure out what is based in reality."
Although sources close to The Wendy Williams Show host have expressed their doubts about the podcast in the past, earlier this year, Williams' rep claimed the tv personality was "enthused" about her latest career venture and that she is taking the time to mold her podcast into a "product that is precise and exemplifies her and the needs of her fanbase."
This comes after OK! reported the 58-year-old was spotted being followed around New York by an entourage of camera crewmembers, setting rumors swirling she's planning her own television series based on her life.
"She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set . . . approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show," an eyewitness said at the time.
"One of the ‘scenes’ was Wendy having dinner with a friend," the source continued. "Wendy came into the dining room with her big personality waving at all the guests, like they were extras in her movie."
