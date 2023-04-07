Wendy Williams' Pals Concerned With 'New' People In Her Life: She's 'Not In The Best State Of Mind'
You are the company you keep, and according to Wendy Williams' friends, the embattled star is choosing some questionable characters to surround herself with.
“Wendy does not have many real friends, but the few that are coming around are causing some concern for the people that do truly care about her,” an insider told a news outlet, pointing out: “The real concern is when she has people over [to] her house. She has jewelry and designer purses laying around.”
As OK! recently reported, the former The Wendy Williams Show host has been selling "all of her belongings" as she eyes a major move from her Manhattan penthouse to Los Angeles.
Adding that “Wendy is not in the best state of mind," the source explained, "so unfortunately people will take advantage of that."
Williams sparked concern for her wellbeing back in September 2021 when she didn't appear on any episode of her show throughout Season 13 to deal with ongoing health woes. Last year, the former daytime diva spent two months in rehab after relapsing from alcohol amid her other health issues.
After her rep confirmed to OK! that "Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," in October 2022, she seemingly went back to her old ways.
- Wendy Williams Is Doing Some 'Spring Cleaning' Following Rumors She’s Frantically Selling All Her Belongings For L.A. Move
- Wendy Williams 'Seems So Unwell' As She Frantically 'Sells All Her Belongings' For Spontaneous Move To L.A.: Source
- Wendy Williams Declares Her Podcast Is Canceled As Friends Struggle To Figure Out If Any Of Her Career Claims Are 'Based In Reality,' Spills Source
In late October, an insider spilled that Williams was "looking to party" mere days after returning to New York. "Wendy looked crazed and she was clearly there to party," a source said at the time, noting she went out alone.
"She has no real friends, and she's randomly texting people looking to party," they added.
The 58-year-old was then seen in March drinking alone at her favorite eatery, Fresco by Scotto, before she made her way to NYC gay hotspot The Townhouse, as OK! reported.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Naughty But Nice” podcast host Rob Shuter, who ran into the embattled star, said Williams appeared “lonely” sitting by herself but “lit up like a Christmas tree to see someone she knew.”
Another anonymous diner claimed they overheard Williams saying "she wanted to get drunk tonight" and said that she "wasn’t hiding [her drinking]."
Page Six spoke to insiders about Williams' friends' concern.