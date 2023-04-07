Wendy Williams' Pals Concerned With 'New' People In Her Life: She's 'Not In The Best State Of Mind'

You are the company you keep, and according to Wendy Williams' friends, the embattled star is choosing some questionable characters to surround herself with.

“Wendy does not have many real friends, but the few that are coming around are causing some concern for the people that do truly care about her,” an insider told a news outlet, pointing out: “The real concern is when she has people over [to] her house. She has jewelry and designer purses laying around.”