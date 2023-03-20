OK Magazine
Wendy Williams Looked 'Lonely' Drinking By Herself Before Hitting Up NYC Gay Bar Following Rehab Stint

wendywilliams pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 20 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Wendy Williams continues to be a girl about town.

On Friday, March 17, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show was spotted having a cocktail at her favorite eatery, Fresco by Scotto, before she made her way to NYC gay hotspot The Townhouse. However, Williams seemed to be a lone wolf during her fun-filled outings.

wendywilliams
Source: mega

“Naughty But Nice” podcast host, Rob Shuter, who ran into the 58-year-old, said Williams appeared “lonely” sitting by herself but “lit up like a Christmas tree to see someone she knew.”

The journalist also opened up about the interaction during the Monday, March 20, episode of his podcast, adding, “We had a bite, we had some drinks, but then when we were getting ready to say goodbye, Wendy didn’t really want us to leave."

wednywilliams
Source: mega

Another anonymous diner claimed the former daytime diva, who spent time at a Malibu rehabilitation facility last year for alcohol addiction, "kept saying she wanted to get drunk tonight. She wasn’t hiding [her drinking]."

“She told this table that she was looking for love — and like in Sex and the City, she’s willing to f***,” the eyewitness continued, adding the former radio DJ was overheard saying she was making the move to Los Angeles in the next three weeks.

wendywilliams exact publicity
Source: exact publicity

Once Williams got to the gay bar, she was overheard asking the doorman, “Do you watch The Wendy Williams Show? I’m Wendy Willams.”

“It was so odd because obviously people know who she is,” the source who was present explained. “She posed for a lot of pictures with all these gay men."

Source: OK!

Last year, Williams representative, Shawn Zanotti, gave an update on her progress in a statement, explaining, "We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August. Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects."

Page Six spoke with Shuter and anonymous eyewitnesses about Williams' night out.

