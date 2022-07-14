The daytime diva previously expressed her disapproval of the way producers decided to end her namesake show, even going on to say she was "sickened" by it.

When King pressed Baker about not giving Williams the tribute she deserved, he explained, “I actually don’t know what the process was, or I don’t know anything about it honestly. There were internal talks about what we were going to do, and how we were going to do it. But those are decisions [that] are made above us."