Wendy Williams Worrying Pals After Vulgar Comments In Another 'Disturbing' Interview: It's 'Heartbreaking'

Wendy Williams has her friends worried once again following her most recent interview in which she discussed her sex life.

"If I don't do anything else, including podcast, including restaurant, I would love to fall in love. I want to f***," the former daytime diva declared in a recent interview via zoom.

"A lot of girls that are 57 don't care about f******g, excuse me, I'm gorgeous. Can I f***?" she quipped, as OK! reported.