Kevin Hunter seems to be cheering on his ex-wife after her talk show officially came to an end last week.

"Your comeback is going to be epic," a message posted to Hunter's Instagram Story read. "Watch God move."

Wendy Williams' former husband has been standing by her side ever since she first stepped back from The Wendy Williams Show in September 2021 due to several health woes. And while they didn't necessarily end on the best of terms, Hunter has made his way back into her life "out of necessity," a source pointed out earlier this year.