Legal Showdown! Former 'Wendy Williams Show' Producers Brush Off Kevin Hunter's Lawsuit
Former producers of The Wendy Williams Show want Kevin Hunter Sr. to show them the proof! After Wendy Williams' ex-husband filed a $10 million lawsuit against his former colleagues for his 2019 termination, the production company moved to dismiss all claims.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, an attorney representing Ira Bernstein, Mort Marcus, and their company Debmar-Mercury, who produce the daytime show, explained in a letter to the judge that Hunter Sr. has no evidence to prove they let him go due to his relationship status with Williams.
“[Hunter’s] claim warrants dismissal because his marriage to Williams, in particular, is not a protected characteristic” the motion stated while adding, the former executive producer did not provide any evidence that his split from the daytime diva was the reason for his firing.
Debmar-Mercury felt Hunter Sr. lacked the proof of their supposed decision to “terminate [Hunter Sr.] was because of, or based on, his marital status or that his marital status was a motivating factor in their decision. [Hunter] instead offers the bare legal conclusion that he was discriminated against."
The father-of-two filed the lawsuit in March, alleging the show's success was largely attributed to him. Hunter Sr. claimed he was the creative mind behind booking guests, the media coverage of the show, marketing and making sure Williams always had security. He also felt he helped the show better connect with it's African American viewers due to Debmar’s “lack of understanding the show’s audience.”
Hunter Sr. is seeking $10 million in damages, alleging he was let go from the show after he and the former shock jock's marriage fell apart in April of 2019 when it was revealed he was expecting a baby with his mistress, Sharina Hudson.
As OK! previously reported, the 49-year-old recently took to Instagram to claim his former spouse was being put in harm's way by producers on the talk show.
"There are current people in place, management, that clearly put her in a life-or-death situation. And denied medical coverage and care," Hunter Sr. alleged. "If it wasn’t for my son and myself stepping in, that’s it."