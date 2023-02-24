Health Concerns: Wendy Williams Struggles To Walk On Her Own After Filming Top Secret Project In NYC
Wendy Williams made another headline-spinning appearance on the streets of New York.
On Wednesday, February 22, the iconic former radio DJ stepped out to run errands in Manhattan, but she seemingly struggled to walk as she went about her day.
Williams, who rocked a chic blue fur-trimmed Gucci coat, black turtle neck, her signature denim shorts and a bright red leather bag, requested assistance as she attempted to exit the car and make her way onto the sidewalk.
"Somebody help me," the former daytime diva asked of the people around her before heading into a smoke shop. "Somebody help me up."
"’I'm getting Blu. Do you know what that is?" Williams questioned reporters before entering the establishment. "It’s like a cigarette except it does nothing."
This has not been the typically private media mogul's only public venture this week. On Tuesday night, Williams stepped out with a camera crew in tow for dinner at New York's famed Fresco by Scotto restaurant, stunning fellow patrons.
"Basically it was a regular night . . . and then all of the sudden the Wendy Williams train arrived," an eyewitness recalled of the star appearance. "She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set . . . approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show.”
“One of the ‘scenes’ was Wendy having dinner with a friend. Wendy came into the dining room with her big personality waving at all the guests, like they were extras in her movie," the source continued.
Williams has been staging her big comeback with her highly anticipated podcast, "The Wendy Williams Experience," which has yet to reveal it's release date after she was sidelined from The Wendy Williams Show in 2021. In the time since, the host has overcome many health and addiction struggles.
"I can tell you that she's getting much better. She's gotten much better and she's stronger," an insider said of Williams' current state. "She's more understandable and intelligible than she was."
