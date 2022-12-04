How She Doin'? Everything We Know About Wendy Williams' Chaotic Return To New York City

Wendy Williams' return to the Empire State was eventful, to say the least! After the former host of The Wendy Williams Show came back to New York City from a Malibu rehabilitation center for severe alcohol addiction in October, she wasted no time in getting people talking about her current state and what's next for her career.

On October 18, the media mogul's representative Shawn Zanotti, confirmed Williams returned home from the treatment facility and was filled with hope for what the future holds.

