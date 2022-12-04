How She Doin'? Everything We Know About Wendy Williams' Chaotic Return To New York City
Wendy Williams' return to the Empire State was eventful, to say the least! After the former host of The Wendy Williams Show came back to New York City from a Malibu rehabilitation center for severe alcohol addiction in October, she wasted no time in getting people talking about her current state and what's next for her career.
On October 18, the media mogul's representative Shawn Zanotti, confirmed Williams returned home from the treatment facility and was filled with hope for what the future holds.
“We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” the publicist confirmed adding her client “is excited about the road ahead and [she's] looking forward to releasing her many projects.”
Days later, Williams resurfaced at a low-key gathering with pals. However, the former daytime diva's odd behavior caused concern amongst her nearest and dearest. "Wendy came out totally by herself. She was looking for people to party with," the insider said. "Wendy looked crazed and she was clearly there to party."
By November, the Think Like A Man star continued to promote her upcoming podcast "The Wendy Experience" and even made her first public appearance since her rehab stint, by attending a shindig for her former radio station.
"These are tears of laughter, but also tears of sincere just thank you" Williams, who looked better than ever in a sparkling jumpsuit and a glowing face of makeup, emotionally told the audience at the WBLS' Circle of Sisters event where she was met with "rounds of applause, gratitude and praise."
But things once again took a turn after footage came to light of the former radio jockey struggling to walk while entering her luxurious Manhattan penthouse apartment, having to have someone hold her arm as she made her way into the building.
To make matters worse, Williams' former husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., requested that his spousal support payments begin again. When the television personality's attorney pushed back on the request, it was revealed Williams was cut off from her $10 million annual salary for her talk show in October of 2021.
"On October 15, of 2021 plaintiff was informed by Talk WW that her contract was being suspended and that no compensation shall accrue or be payable to plaintiff for the duration of plaintiff's disability and incapacity," her lawyer responded in court documents to Hunter's motion.