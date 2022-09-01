Complete Betrayal: Wendy Williams 'Heartbroken' As Oprah Winfrey Offers Guidance To Replacement Sherri Shepherd

“It feels like the whole world is against Wendy," a source noted. "Wendy had to beg reality stars to appear on her show and here is Sherri getting calls out of the blue from Oprah. If Oprah turns up on Sherri’s show as a guest, in Wendy’s old studio, Wendy will explode.”

The former radio personality allegedly has a vendetta against Shepherd and her new chat show, which is why she's reportedly asked pals not to appear on the program. "Here’s Wendy calling Nick Cannon and a bunch of D-listers from Bravo, and Sherri is taking calls from Oprah,” the insider explained. “Wendy has a public breakdown and lost her show and Oprah, or no one else for that matter, called Wendy."