West Wilson 'Used to Slide Into My DMs,' Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Reveals as 'Summer House' Drama Explodes

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Angelina Pivarnick Never Hung Out With West Wilson

Source: @angelinamtv/instagram Angelina Pivarnick claimed West Wilson tried to hangout with her, but she wasn't interested.

"I don't know if he was with Ciara at the time because the time frame is a little off," she noted to journalist Adam Glyn. "But I know a f------ when I see one, so Ciara's better off." Pivarnick, 39, revealed she never wound up hanging out with Wilson, 31, and didn't even "flirt back with him." "He's like, 'Let me know if you're in the city.' But it didn't happen though," she insisted, emphasizing they never got together.

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'I Just Knew to Stay Away'

The MTV star said she didn't want to hangout because she was dating someone else at the time, but "I just knew to stay away." "Not to be rude, but you just know a f------ when you see one," she spilled. "You feel the vibe." When Pivarnick was asked to give advice to Batula, 32, amid the drama, she replied, "Oh God, I hate to say this, but I'm gonna be honest. It's not going to end so well, Amanda."

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She's Wearing 'Rose-Colored Glasses'

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Source: @westling.conrad/instagram West Wilson started secretly dating costar Amanda Batula a few months after she announced her separation from his pal Kyle Cooke.

"I actually liked Amanda and everything. And she's going head first into this... I think she's going in with rose-colored glasses," the Staten Island native explained. "And she doesn't see clearly. But eventually she'll wake up, hopefully, and she will see clearly and then she'll be like, 'What the h--- did I just do?'" As OK! reported, rumors swirled earlier this year that fresh off Batula's separation from estranged husband Kyle Cooke, she began secretly seeing Summer House costar Wilson, who formerly dated Miller, one of her best friends.

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Amanda Batula and West Wilson Confirmed They're Dating

Source: @westling.conrad/instagram Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula were close friends before the shocking betrayal.

Wilson and the swimwear designer finally came clean about their romance via a shared social media post on March 31. "It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it," their message read. "We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected," the note continued. "Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care."

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Source: @amandabatula/instagram Ciara Miller called Amanda Batula 'a snake' during the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion.