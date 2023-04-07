What Is Chris Hemsworth’s Net Worth? Get Details On His Superhero-Sized Bank Account

The only thing bigger than Chris Hemsworth's biceps is his bank account!

The actor has made quite a name for himself after winning the role of superhero Thor, appearing in over half a dozen Marvel movies. The Aussie star has had a handful of other big movie parts as well, including parts in Star Trek, Red Dawn and Men in Black: International, so needless to say, he's never short on cash!

Scroll down to learn how he made his fortune.