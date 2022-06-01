Turning The Page: What's Next For Johnny Depp & Amber Heard After Tumultuous Legal Battle?
The bombshell court case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has splashed both of their names all over the headlines — and not for the right reasons.
During the six weeks of testimony in the actor's $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife, allegations of physical and emotional abuse from both parties have stunned the public and world at large.
While Depp, 58, and Heard, 36, have been tied up in the legal battle, the question remains of what will happen to both of their careers following the shocking trial.
AMBER HEARD EMOTIONALLY ADMITS SHE RECEIVED DEATH THREATS DURING JOHNNY DEPP DEFAMATION TRIAL
For Heard, who currently resides in sleepy Yucca Valley, Calif., (located near Joshua Tree), she will no doubt be focused on newborn daughter Oonagh Paige.
As for her big screen return? The blonde actress has reportedly already completed filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as well as indie movie In the Fire, per People. According to Heard's testimony, her role in the DC film was "pared down" due to her distracting personal matters.
However, DC Films President Walter Hamada refuted her claim, going on to say her character, Mera, was not meant to be a central part of the movie.
As for Depp, he has been focused on his music while going through the traumatic court case, and most recently joined pal Jeff Beck onstage during his live shows to strum the guitar.
"You'll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while but until then we hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our take on this Lennon classic," Beck teased on his website, noting he and Depp have been "been working on music together for a while now."
JOHNNY DEPP'S LAWYER SAYS AMBER HEARD 'RUINED HIS LIFE BY FALSELY TELLING THE WORLD SHE WAS A SURVIVOR OF DOMESTIC ABUSE,' CALLS ACTRESS A 'DEEPLY TROUBLED PERSON'
The Black Mass star also has an acting gig lined up in the french film Jeanne du Barry, where he is set to portray King Louis XV. Additionally, Depp has a recurring role as Johnny Puff on an international animated series called Puffins Impossible.
Meanwhile, Depp is still the face of Dior's Sauvage fragrance. The company stood by the Dark Shadows actor despite Heard's allegations against him.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued the Aquaman actress for $50 million after she claimed she was a victim of physical and sexual abuse in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. Heard never directly named Depp in the article and countersued for $100 million.