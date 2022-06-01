Turning The Page: What's Next For Johnny Depp & Amber Heard After Tumultuous Legal Battle?

However, DC Films President Walter Hamada refuted her claim, going on to say her character, Mera, was not meant to be a central part of the movie.

As for Depp, he has been focused on his music while going through the traumatic court case, and most recently joined pal Jeff Beck onstage during his live shows to strum the guitar.

"You'll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while but until then we hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our take on this Lennon classic," Beck teased on his website, noting he and Depp have been "been working on music together for a while now."

JOHNNY DEPP'S LAWYER SAYS AMBER HEARD 'RUINED HIS LIFE BY FALSELY TELLING THE WORLD SHE WAS A SURVIVOR OF DOMESTIC ABUSE,' CALLS ACTRESS A 'DEEPLY TROUBLED PERSON'