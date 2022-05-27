Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Kate Moss' Testimony Disputing Staircase Incident In Johnny Depp's Defense

After hearing Moss' statements, Heard insisted on the stand that her testimony didn't change anything about her own altercation with Depp and her sister. "I did not expect her to show up or not expect her to show up. It didn't matter" Heard told the jury of Moss. "It doesn't change what I believed at the time, when we were on the stairs and I thought he was gonna kill my sister by pushing her down the stairs."

Depp dated Moss from 1994 until 1998. While recounting their romance, Moss admitted in a 2012 Vanity Fair interview that she cried for "years" after they parted ways explaining: "There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?', he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust."