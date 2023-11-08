Denise Richards Went 'Through H--- and Back' During Marriage to Charlie Sheen But Chose to 'Forgive' Him
Denise Richards recently revealed details about her marriage and divorce from Charlie Sheen.
While talking to Bethenny Frankel on her podcast, “Just B,” the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star discussed the “ups and downs” throughout her tumultuous relationship with the Two and a Half Men alum.
The blonde beauty began by admitting she has forgiven Sheen for his past mistakes and the duo seemingly co-parent their two daughters: Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, well.
“We wanna be grown-ups. Life is too short to not,” Richards stated about their relationship. However, Frankel butted in, bringing up the actor’s struggle with addiction.
“For people who have been in relationships with addicts, or their family members are addicts they know about — I’m thinking about all the crazy things that [Sheen] did say publicly, it really can mess with your mind,” The Real Housewives of New York alum said.
“Oh my gosh, what he has said about me was awful and hurtful. This is not an easy road and it hasn’t been,” Richards spilled.
“I’ve been through h--- and back with him, but at the end of the day I’m one that is very forgiving, and I like to move forward and keep things as peaceful as possible,” she added. “I don’t like to bring up s--- and harp on it. It is what it is. Let’s move on, let’s move forward.”
“That why you ended up being a decent housewife!” Frankel joked, to which Richards noted, “I think people have a hard time understanding that about me.”
Frankel then bluntly asked the mother-of-three, “Do you forgive him?”
“Yeah. A lot of people ask me if I regret marrying him and I absolutely do not because I know that we came into each other’s lives to have our daughters,” Richards said about Sheen, whom she was married to from 2002-2006.
“If we were not together, we would not have our daughters. Our journey as a married couple was cut shorter than what I thought. You know, when I got married I didn’t think ‘Oh this was going to end in divorce,’ I’m sure a lot of other people did,” she added.
“As s--- h--- everything was, it is what it is, and it was part of the journey,” Richards stated.
As OK! previously reported, Richards also recently opened up to Bustle about how Sheen’s substance abuse greatly weighed on their family.
"I went to New York to promote a TV show and Charlie thought it would be great if he came, too. There was a very public incident that happened and we were able to get him back on a plane to L.A.," she recalled of an incident, where Sheen had trashed a Plaza Hotel while on drugs in 2010.
She admitted she lied to her young daughters at the time, saying, "I told the girls that he had to go to work [because] I didn’t know what to tell them."
However, the fibs did’t last too long as they girls started to become aware of their father’s issues.
"As they got older, and they were able to hear different things, they asked me why I didn’t tell them the truth," she shared. "I said to them, ‘What would you have wanted me to say at your age? That your father was with a prostitute, or prostitutes, and he went sideways? How on Earth would I say that to you?’"