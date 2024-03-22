OK Magazine
Piers Morgan Thinks Kate Middleton Could Have Had 'Some Kind of Breakdown' Due to the 'Pressure' of Being in the Royal Family

piers kate pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 22 2024, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Though the public may never really know what is going on with Kate Middleton as she recovers from abdominal surgery, Piers Morgan has a theory that things got too much for the princess.

"I think the pressure on Kate is being utterly unbearable for a long time. It wouldn't shock me if she have had some kind of breakdown," the TV star said during TMZ's Where is Kate Middleton?. "They've had now a major health crisis and she's trying to bring up three young kids in the goldfish bowl of the royal family. You put that all together, that's a lot for a any young woman to deal with."

piers morgan kate middleton
Source: mega

Piers Morgan weighed in on what is happening with Kate Middleton.

It seems as though Prince William's mother, Princess Diana, felt the same way, according to her butler Paul Burrell.

"It was isolating but it was also a situation where you couldn't indulge in feeling sorry for yourself. You had to either sink or swim and you had to learn that very fast," he said in the documentary, adding that he saw the "struggles, pain and bulimia" in Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997.

piers morgan katemiddleton
Source: mega

Piers Morgan has been speaking out about the royal family as of late.

As OK! previously reported, Kate, 42, who underwent surgery in January, has only been spotted a few times since then, leading people to believe there's more going on behind the scenes.

However, according to locals, Kate is alive and well.

“We live here just across the road, they go in and out the back gate and Dave (the doorkeeper) will have let them in quickly," Ann Tanner, who lives across the farm shop, the The Telegraph. "The Princess comes here quite a lot, it’s on her doorstep and Adelaide Cottage is a couple of hundred yards away."

kate middleton
Source: mega

Locals claim they've seen Kate Middleton out and about.

After rumors continue to swirl about Kate's whereabouts, the couple have been trying to fend off the negativity.

"William is a very different breed of cat [from that of his father]," expert Christopher Andersen said. "William broods. He simmers. Then, like his father, he blows. … He’s trying to protect his wife’s privacy."

kate middeton
Source: mega

Prince William is apparently protective of his wife.

"He’s always had a grudge against the media, and he is even less likely than his father to feel the need to explain anything. William still blames the press for [his mother’s] death, and for all his outward charm and natural flair for diplomacy, he continues to view reporters as little more than jackals, he continued.

