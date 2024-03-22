Piers Morgan Thinks Kate Middleton Could Have Had 'Some Kind of Breakdown' Due to the 'Pressure' of Being in the Royal Family

Though the public may never really know what is going on with Kate Middleton as she recovers from abdominal surgery, Piers Morgan has a theory that things got too much for the princess.

"I think the pressure on Kate is being utterly unbearable for a long time. It wouldn't shock me if she have had some kind of breakdown," the TV star said during TMZ's Where is Kate Middleton?. "They've had now a major health crisis and she's trying to bring up three young kids in the goldfish bowl of the royal family. You put that all together, that's a lot for a any young woman to deal with."