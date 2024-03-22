Kate Middleton Spotted 'Watching' Her Children at Tennis Club as Rumors Continue to Swirl About Her Whereabouts
As Kate Middleton recovers from abdominal surgery, more people are confirming that she's been spotted out and about since January.
“We live here just across the road, they go in and out the back gate and Dave (the doorkeeper) will have let them in quickly," Ann Tanner, who lives across the farm shop, the The Telegraph. "The Princess comes here quite a lot, it’s on her doorstep and Adelaide Cottage is a couple of hundred yards away."
"They were at the tennis club on Sunday – my friend plays there and Kate was watching the children, they’re there all the time," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, the 42-year-old royal has been remaining out of the spotlight in the past few months and has only been spotted a few times since then, leading people to believe there's something more going on behind the scenes.
Recently, Kate was seen with her husband, Prince William, at a market in England, but fans were thrown off as she looked a bit different. Additionally, when she posted a photo of herself with her kids on Instagram — which she later admitted was edited — people went crazy that it wasn't actually Kate in the photo.
"I’m not convinced that the picture of Kate herself was taken the week before," Piers Morgan, 58, claimed of the image, which featured the mom-of-three sitting in a chair, as her and William's three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, smiled around her.
"I know somebody who saw her that week who said she didn’t look anything like the picture," the TV star continued in a new TMZ special Where is Kate Middleton?, which aired on Fox. "It was just somebody who bumped into her who knows her who said she looked a lot thinner than she did in the picture. Kate is pretty thin anyway and she was described to me as being thinner than usual."
"I do not believe that’s an accurate reflection of how she accurately looks at the time," Morgan concluded.
On March 21, the palace confirmed that Kate is alive and well despite conspiracy theories swirling.
Kate is busy as she's focused on her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Shaping Us campaign from her home in Windsor.
“The princess has been kept updated throughout the process,” a palace spokesman told The Telegraph.