Kate Middleton Wanted to Announce Her Cancer Diagnosis 'on Her Own' After Months of Ignoring Conspiracy Theories About Her Health

"It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own," a source told an outlet. "William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January."

"Now more than ever, he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared," they added.