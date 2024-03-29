Kate Middleton Wanted to Announce Her Cancer Diagnosis 'on Her Own' After Months of Ignoring Conspiracy Theories About Her Health
Kate Middleton surprised the world when she announced she was diagnosed with cancer, but some fans began to ask why Prince William wasn't included in the announcement video. Despite their concern, sources close to the Princess of Wales made it clear that it was an intentional choice.
"It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own," a source told an outlet. "William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January."
"Now more than ever, he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared," they added.
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram after months of speculation about her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The mom-of-three continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Following Kate's abdominal surgery, she took a step back from the spotlight, and a source shared that she wants to now prioritize her kids.
"She and the prince needed time to process the news, she needed time to recover from surgery and she needed time to tell the children," the insider noted. "That was the driving force."
