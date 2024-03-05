Kate Middleton's 'Cloak and Dagger' Behavior Surrounding Surgery Fuels Online Conspiracy Theories

"She was trying to sneak out of Windsor with her mother and was clearly not pleased that they had been spotted by a photographer," biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "This cloak-and-dagger stuff is only going to fuel more speculation about what's really going on with Kate and with her father-in-law, King Charles."

The Princess of Wales revealed very little about her operation, and she isn't expected to return to her public life until the spring.