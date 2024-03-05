Meghan Markle Will Have a 'Lead Role' in Ending Prince Harry and Prince William's Yearslong Feud
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was greatly impacted by the release of Spare, but Meghan Markle could become a catalyst in ending their sibling rivalry. After the Duke of Sussex moved to the U.S., Harry began to publicly complain about life in the monarchy and paint his brother as ill-tempered and violent.
"Whether there is any truth in it or not, people are quick to blame Meghan for their fractured relationship — making her into a sort of royal Yoko Ono figure," PR expert Luana Ribeira told an outlet.
Harry and Meghan's relocation to California was branded as "Megxit," and critics often accuse the Duchess of Sussex of influencing her husband's behavior.
"For Meghan, it would be a good move for her to take a leading role in helping bring these brothers back together so they can support their father together," Ribeira added.
Royalists were disappointed in the partners after they continued to attend engagements despite King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis.
"I think the main thing the couple could do to turn public perception about them around is to build bridges with the royal family," the professional shared.
"News of King Charles' cancer diagnosis makes this the ideal time for both sides to draw a line under things which have been done and said in the past and mend relationships," she added.
In Harry & Meghan, the Suits star shared her struggles with royal life and revealed why she didn't bond with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Markle said when discussing meeting William and Kate Middleton for the first time. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me," the mom-of-two admitted. "It’s so funny when I look back now because now I know so much, so glad I didn’t then because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness."
OK! previously reported a source claimed Meghan and Kate Middleton reconnected after Omid Scobie accused the Princess of Wales and King Charles of being the infamous royal racists.
"Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air,” a source claimed to an outlet. "Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after William's refusal."
The former blogger told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that one of the royal family members gossiped about Prince Archie's complexion.
"[There were] also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born... and what that would mean or look like," she told Winfrey.
Ribeira spoke to Daily Express.