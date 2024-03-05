Meghan Markle Will Have a 'Lead Role' in Ending Prince Harry and Prince William's Yearslong Feud

"Whether there is any truth in it or not, people are quick to blame Meghan for their fractured relationship — making her into a sort of royal Yoko Ono figure," PR expert Luana Ribeira told an outlet.

Harry and Meghan's relocation to California was branded as "Megxit," and critics often accuse the Duchess of Sussex of influencing her husband's behavior.

"For Meghan, it would be a good move for her to take a leading role in helping bring these brothers back together so they can support their father together," Ribeira added.