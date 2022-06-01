Johnny Depp Missing Verdict Due To 'Work Commitments': Source

Depp couldn't be in person for the verdict because he had scheduled concerts with British guitarist Jeff Beck, whom he performed with two times this week. (Depp's ex Kate Moss, who took the stand in his defense, was present for his Tuesday, May 31, performance in London.)

TURNING THE PAGE: WHAT'S NEXT FOR JOHNNY DEPP & AMBER HEARD AFTER TUMULTUOUS LEGAL BATTLE?

Despite the plaintiff's absence, Heard was present in the Fairfax County, Virginia, courtroom. She appeared alongside her team of legal minds in a formal black dress with her hair up in her usual style.

The seven-person jury reached a verdict after deliberations began following closing arguments on Friday, May 27. The former flames have been going head-to-head in court over the past six weeks, with both parties accusing the other of being the abuser in their tumultuous relationship.