Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend 'Not Against' Speaking With Kate to Help Foster Relationships Between TLC Star and His Estranged Kids

Photo of Stephanie Lebo kissing Jon Gosselin.
Source: @__LADIIGREEKSTEFANII__/INSTAGRAM

Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo began dating in 2021.

By:

Jul. 23 2024, Published 7:52 p.m. ET

Jon Gosselin's girlfriend Stephanie Lebo is willing to open lines of communication with Kate Gosselin.

While Stephanie, 37, revealed she's currently not "on speaking terms" with the mother-of-eight — other than a quick greeting while talking with Jon's daughter Hannah, 19, on video chat — she isn't "against the idea" if given the opportunity.

Photo of Kate Gosselin with twins Mady and Cara.
Source: MEGA

Jon Gosselin's twins, Mady and Cara, also do not have relationships with their father.

Jon added, "I think that would be great only because we're trying to build a relationship with the other kids. And I think it's important that we all become united and that it becomes a bigger, extended family."

The TLC star, 47, has not been in contact with six of his eight children — Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Mady and Cara — for several years. Despite the estrangement, he revealed he wants to invite them to his wedding after he pops the question to his girlfriend, who he's been dating since 2021.

Photo of Jon and Hannah Gosselin.
Source: @jongosselin/Instagram

Jon Gosselin eventually obtained custody of sextuplets Hannah and Collin after his split from Kate.

"I want them to be a part of any big event, especially that, adding a new person into my life, and into Hannah and Collin's and the rest of the kids as well," he explained. "So yes, they will definitely be invited. And you know, why wouldn't they be?"

This comes after the reality television personality admitted that Stephanie has had more contact with his estranged children than he has through her close relationship with Hannah.

Photo of Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah.
Source: : @KATEPLUSMY8/INSTAGRAM

Kate and Jon Gosselin's kids are all grown up at 20 years old.

MORE ON:
Jon Gosselin
As OK! previously reported, Jon described Stephanie as "completely integrated" into his children's lives.

"I know Steph has talked to my other kids, like through FaceTime through Hannah's phone, and everything seems copasetic," he shared during a recent podcast appearance. "My other kids haven't talked to me though. So maybe it's easier to talk to someone that's with me but not me."

Photo of Stephanie Lebo and Jon Gosselin.
Source: @jongosselin/Instagram

Jon Gosselin said he plans to ask Stephanie Lebo to marry him before Thanksgiving.

Jon and Kate tied the knot in 1999, but called it quits 10 years later. Far from a peaceful split, the exes spent the next 14 years in and out of court where they argued everything from child custody to financial disagreements.

Although the father-of-eight dated a few different women after his divorce, he's made it clear he plans to devote the rest of his life to his current special lady.

"All the trials and tribulations, the heartbreak, the fighting, and worrying about who is going to talk about me to the press, then finally I meet Steph," he gushed in an August interview. "I never thought relationships were easy. I always thought my relationships were going to be a struggle and people would always have a chip on their shoulder where they’d say, ‘Scr-- you, you're famous and I don’t have anything and I’ve had to give up this or that.' But this time it’s not like that at all. It’s easy."

Source: OK!

Jon and Stephanie spoke with The Sun about potential communication with Kate.

