Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend 'Not Against' Speaking With Kate to Help Foster Relationships Between TLC Star and His Estranged Kids

Jon and Kate tied the knot in 1999, but called it quits 10 years later. Far from a peaceful split, the exes spent the next 14 years in and out of court where they argued everything from child custody to financial disagreements.

Although the father-of-eight dated a few different women after his divorce, he's made it clear he plans to devote the rest of his life to his current special lady.

"All the trials and tribulations, the heartbreak, the fighting, and worrying about who is going to talk about me to the press, then finally I meet Steph," he gushed in an August interview. "I never thought relationships were easy. I always thought my relationships were going to be a struggle and people would always have a chip on their shoulder where they’d say, ‘Scr-- you, you're famous and I don’t have anything and I’ve had to give up this or that.' But this time it’s not like that at all. It’s easy."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!