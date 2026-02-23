Shocking Texts Reveal Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein Discussed Donald Trump's Removal

Article continues below advertisement

Newly uncovered texts from Jeffrey Epstein's files reveal that Steve Bannon and Epstein discussed the possibility of removing Donald Trump from office in 2018. This conversation took place on New Year’s Eve, shortly after the Democrats regained control of the House.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Newly revealed texts show Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein discussing Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Bannon, who previously served as Trump's White House chief strategist, expressed his frustrations about the president’s lack of a response. “WH has zero plan to punch back,” he texted. Epstein echoed Bannon's worries, stating, “He is really borderline. Not sure what he may do.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bannon's concerns escalated as he mentioned the 25th Amendment. “I think it’s beyond borderline — 25 (th) amendment,” he wrote. He further emphasized the need for intervention, saying, “We really need an intervention.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Department of Justice The messages date back to 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

The 25th Amendment, which addresses presidential succession, reflects Bannon's serious concerns about Trump's mental fitness. Epstein also shared his worries with Michael Wolff, Trump’s biographer. He reported that some individuals at a dinner with Trump were nervou about his mental health, citing, “Some at dinner with Donald last night were concerned about dementia. Tons of makeup. Did not recognize old friends.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein raised concerns about Donald Trump’s behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Experts have echoed these concerns. Physical therapist Adam James suggested Trump may be experiencing cognitive decline. He stated, “His frontal lobe is shrinking inside his skull, and the MRIs will show this.” James speculated that the administration is attempting to conceal Trump’s health issues, saying, “The main danger they have is he can’t shut his mouth.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @TheMaineWonk/X Donald Trump frequently covers his bruises with makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users have raised alarms about visible signs of decline, pointing to swelling and cognitive issues.