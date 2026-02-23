Shocking Texts Reveal Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein Discussed Donald Trump's Removal
Newly uncovered texts from Jeffrey Epstein's files reveal that Steve Bannon and Epstein discussed the possibility of removing Donald Trump from office in 2018. This conversation took place on New Year’s Eve, shortly after the Democrats regained control of the House.
Bannon, who previously served as Trump's White House chief strategist, expressed his frustrations about the president’s lack of a response. “WH has zero plan to punch back,” he texted.
Epstein echoed Bannon's worries, stating, “He is really borderline. Not sure what he may do.”
Bannon's concerns escalated as he mentioned the 25th Amendment. “I think it’s beyond borderline — 25 (th) amendment,” he wrote. He further emphasized the need for intervention, saying, “We really need an intervention.”
The 25th Amendment, which addresses presidential succession, reflects Bannon's serious concerns about Trump's mental fitness.
Epstein also shared his worries with Michael Wolff, Trump’s biographer. He reported that some individuals at a dinner with Trump were nervou about his mental health, citing, “Some at dinner with Donald last night were concerned about dementia. Tons of makeup. Did not recognize old friends.”
Experts have echoed these concerns. Physical therapist Adam James suggested Trump may be experiencing cognitive decline.
He stated, “His frontal lobe is shrinking inside his skull, and the MRIs will show this.” James speculated that the administration is attempting to conceal Trump’s health issues, saying, “The main danger they have is he can’t shut his mouth.”
Social media users have raised alarms about visible signs of decline, pointing to swelling and cognitive issues.
Despite these revelations, Bannon has remained publicly loyal to Trump, declaring that the president should run for a third term.